SBC holding a kick off community meeting for the planned Sunnyside Park

Information provided by the County of San Benito
The San Benito County’s Resource Management Agency announced it will be holding a set of community meetings addressing the formation and development of the Riverview Community Park – Sunnyside Park and is welcoming input from the public in San Benito.
The meetings will be held on Wednesday, September 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 2, from 9:00 a.m. to Noon. They will be located at 0 Hospital Road, behind 3064 Riverview way, on the corner of Hospital and Truckee streets.