SBC holding a kick off community meeting for the planned Sunnyside Park

The two planned meetings will be held Sept. 29 and Oct. 2.

Information provided by the County of San Benito

The San Benito County’s Resource Management Agency announced it will be holding a set of community meetings addressing the formation and development of the Riverview Community Park – Sunnyside Park and is welcoming input from the public in San Benito.

The meetings will be held on Wednesday, September 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 2, from 9:00 a.m. to Noon. They will be located at 0 Hospital Road, behind 3064 Riverview way, on the corner of Hospital and Truckee streets.