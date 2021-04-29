SBC hosts CalSACA for the first time

San Benito County Auditor-Recorder-Clerk Joe Paul Gonzalez writes about hosting the conference.

The 111th Annual California State Association of County Auditor’s (CalSACA) Virtual Spring Conference was hosted, for the first time in its history, by the County of San Benito from April 21-22.

The conference hosted 259 registered participants from all 58 counties of the State of California, another first for the Association. To top it off, this was the Association’s first virtual conference and with it came several notable “firsts” accomplishments.

“It was a privilege and an honor for the County of San Benito to have hosted the 2021 Annual Spring Conference for CalSACA,” said Joe Paul Gonzalez, San Benito County Clerk, Auditor & Recorder.

Presenters included:

Lisa Parker, CPA, CGMA

Senior Project Manager, Governmental Accounting Standards Board

GASB Update

The Honorable Betty T. Yee, CPA

California State Controller

Economist Dr. Jerry Nickelsburg

UCLA Anderson Forecast, Anderson School of Management, University of California, Los Angeles

“Light at the end of the tunnel, The US & CA ECONOMIC OUTLOOK”

John Kamensky, IBM Center for the Business of Government, Washington, DC

“The Future of Remote Work in Local Government”

Patrick Ibarra, The Mejorando Group

“Workforce of the Future”, How Ready Are You?

The CalSACA Spring Conference focuses on sharing and distributing the latest information for California County Auditors. The conference also offers an opportunity for meet and greet between counties and to learn the latest developments in accounting, reporting requirements and governmental General Accepted Account Principles (GAAPs).

“I just wanted to say thank you for hosting an amazing Conference; (San Benito County) did an excellent job! I’m so glad SF gave the presentation on electronic payments, it was really informative, and they provided much more background and information than our county could have at this time,” said Melissa Wilk, County of Alameda, Auditor-Controller/Clerk Recorder.

After a last-minute change of venue, San Benito County stepped up to host the conference, schedule and confirm speakers, arrange panelists, and organize the three, half-day learning event.

“Joe Paul, thank you so much to you and your (San Benito County) team for hosting and putting together a great conference! It was very interesting and informative. I learned a lot,” said Rupa Shah, CPA Auditor-Controller County of Monterey.

The virtual format gave San Benito County a bit of pressure to deliver a well-rounded conference and provide for interactive learning opportunities for both participants and attendees. With representation from all 58 counties, the conference provided attendance opportunities for small or remote counties that are constrained by limited budgets and travel imitations.

“This has been the best conference in all of my 16 years at the County of SLO. Great information and awesome speakers! I could never have said that before so CONGRATS to a fabulous meeting,” said Lisa R Jackson, Auditor-Analyst, San Luis Obispo County Auditor Controller’s Office.