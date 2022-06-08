SBC issues heat advisory for June 10

Temperatures could reach triple digits.

Information provided by County of San Benito

San Benito County issued a heat warning for Jun 10. According to the warning this will impact portions of the North Bay, East Bay, South Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains and the interior Central Coast.

“Hot conditions with daytime temperatures from 93 to 105,” the warning said. “Overnight lows in the 60s in the valleys with 70s in the hills.”

It went on to state extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The county advices residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” the warning said. “Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.”

It added that when possible residents should reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening and to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the symptoms of a heat stroke include:

Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

Fatal if treatment delayed

The CDC advices to take the following steps to treat a worker with heat stroke:

Call 911 for emergency medical care

Stay with the worker until emergency medical services arrive

Move the worker to a shaded, cool area and remove outer clothing

Cool the worker quickly, using the following methods: With a cold water or ice bath, if possible Wet the skin Place cold wet cloths on the skin Soak clothing with cool water

Circulate the air around the worker to speed cooling

Place cold wet cloths or ice on the head, neck, armpits, and groin; or soak the clothing with cool water

The county advices residents to wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.