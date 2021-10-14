SBC issues recommendations on social distancing and hybrid meetings

Board of Supervisors to continue holding hybrid meetings offering in-person and Zoom options.

Empty Supervisors chamber closed to the public in February 2021. The county allowed in-person attendance later in the year. File photo by Noe Magaña.

Information provided by County of San Benito

Former interim Health Officer Dr. David Ghilarducci recommended local legislative bodies such as cities, county and special districts continue social distancing meausres for public meetings. He said that includes offering remote or hybrid formats.

“Social distancing and masking remain crucial strategies in our fight to prevent contagion,” Ghilarducci said. “Conducting public meetings in a remote or hybrid manner allows for members of the community to participate from the comfort of their homes without having to risk contracting the virus by attending in-person meetings.”

He said that all public gatherings create environments where a virus can potentially spread among attendees and participants.

“However, when combined with social distancing and masking policies, and the continued effort to increase vaccination within San Benito County, a remote or hybrid format for meetings maximizes avenues for public access and input and minimizes the risk of contagion for not only the public, but for agency staff, presenters, and legislative body members as well.”

The county appointed Dr. George Gellert as the new county health officer. He had been serving as the deputy health officer since December 2020.

Local government agencies throughout the state have been meeting via Zoom or other platforms since March 2020 when Gov. Gavin Newsom issued Executive Order N-29-20 authorizing remote public meetings during the pandemic, the release stated. Assembly Bill 361 which was signed into law last month allows virtual board meetings to continue until Jan. 1, 2024.

The release also said the San Benito County Board of Supervisors will continue to hold meetings in a hybrid format offering zoom and in person options. To meet remotely, government agencies must make findings every 30 days that the existing state of emergency continues to directly impact the ability of the members to meet safely in person, or state and local officials continue to impose or recommend measures to promote social distancing.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment please visit the State’s MyTurn vaccine appointment system at myturn.ca.gov/ or call 1-833-422-4255 or visit a local pharmacy for appointments or walk-in availability.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine, visit covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/.