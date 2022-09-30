SBC looking to slow down drivers, return unused funds

Planners set to consider the John Smith Road Landfill Draft Environmental Impact Report Oct. 12.

Steve Loupe giving his update on roads to the Board of Supervisors Sept. 27. Image from video of the meeting.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna

San Benito County department leaders updated supervisors on recent actions regarding roads, grants, homelessness and projects at the San Benito County Board of Supervisors Sept. 27 meeting.

Resource Management Agency interim Director Steve Loupe said the county is conducting a traffic calming study on 11 roadways.

“Two months ago the board approved $400,000 for traffic calming and study,” he said. “The study considers the speeds in roadway segments for installation of speed cushions.”

Some of the roadways being studied are in collaboration with the City of Hollister, said Loupe. The study includes Loma Vista Ave, Arlington Drive, Santana Ranch, Buena Vista Road, Park Trail Drive, Sage Drive, Sunnyslope Road, Payne Road, El Toro Drive, Enterprise Road, Hospital Road and Steinbeck Drive.

He added traffic calming will be placed at Carr Avenue in Aromas following completion of the road improvements.

Loupe said there’s no guarantee that speed bumps will occur for the listed roadway segments given the funds.

“For two speed bumps per segment, that’s about $30,000,” said Loupe.

In the meeting he announced residents are welcome to email him to identify road segments the county should analyze for speeding issues.

Gracie Rodriguez with the San Benito County Administrative Office said the county will be returning $35,000 of the $60,000 it received from the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. She said the county provided 10 $2,500-grants to local businesses and that an additional 14 applications were received but those businesses were not eligible for funding.

Enrique Arreola with the San Benito County’s Health & Human Services Agency said the Sheriff’s Office has been meeting with Graniterock about the increase of homeless encampments, abandoned vehicles, and garbage in the San Benito River between Hospital and Union roads.

Arreola said during the many outreaches, they have found 18 large dump sites, nine vehicles/trailers and three fully operational vehicles with people living in them. Additionally, he said their goal is to move them into the shelter.

Abraham Prado, assistant director of planning and building, announced the Planning Commission will review the Betabel commercial use permit and consider the certification of the Draft Environmental Impact Report for the John Smith Road Landfill Expansion on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.

