SBC looks to fill planning commission vacancy, other boards and committees

Positions vary from land use decisions and policies to low income services.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Alexis Castro Juarez

To start the new year, San Benito County looks to fill vacancies in five boards and committees including the Planning Commission and Agricultural Preserve Advisory Committee.

Planning Commission District 5

There is one vacancy available on Planning Commission District 5. The county did not provide a deadline to apply. The supervisorial district map can be found here.

District 5 was previously held by Devon Pack who was recently appointed to the San Benito Health Care District (Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital) board of directors.

The Commissioners are appointed by the Board of Supervisors, one for each supervisorial district with terms coterminous to supervisor.

The meetings are scheduled to take place every third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m., in the board chambers, located at 481 Fourth Street in Hollister, unless cancelled by the chair.

Persons who are interested in participating must complete a Boards and Commission Membership form available with Clerk of the Board or at the San Benito County website here.

Questions regarding the board’s activities/responsibilities may be directed to the Clerk of the Board Vanessa Delgado via telephone at (831)-636-4000, Extension 1, or via email at [email protected]. The clerk’s office is located at 481 Fourth Street in Hollister.

Agricultural Preserve Advisory Committee

There are three vacancies in the Agricultural Preserve Advisory Committee in the supervisorial Districts 1, 2 and 3. The supervisorial district map can be found here.

According to the county notice, the Agricultural Preserve Advisory Committee consists of up to 7 members, all of whom shall be engaged in agriculture as a primary occupation, retired therefrom, or be knowledgeable about agriculture. Five of the seven shall be “district members.” Two of the seven members shall be at-large members.

Each of the supervisors for the county would appoint one resident of the supervisor’s district to serve as a district member. The entire board will appoint the two at-large members, who are residents of the county and who will serve at the pleasure of the board.

The meetings are scheduled to take place at the board chambers twice a year – first Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. in May and November.

All appointments are reviewed annually in January. A member of the Agricultural Preserve Advisory Committee will continue to serve until replaced by a qualified successor. The notice did not provide a deadline to apply for these positions.

If you are interested in the vacancies above, you can contact the San Benito County clerk of the board at 831) 636-400. The office is located in the Administration Building at 481 Fourth Street in Hollister.

Fish and Game Advisory Committee

There are seven vacancies in this committee. Supervisorial Districts 1, 3, & 4 have two positions open, while district 5 has one position available. The deadline to apply for these vacancies is Jan. 9, 2023. The supervisorial district map can be found here.

The Fish and Game Advisory Committee consists of up to 10 members, residents of San Benito County each of whom would be familiar with fish and game with the county and are appointed by the Board of Supervisors.

Each member would serve for a term of four years commencing on April 1 of the year in which the members’ nominating supervisor begins a full term.

The meetings are scheduled quarterly (January, April, July and October) every fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. The meetings will take place at the board chambers located at 481 Fourth Street in Hollister unless cancelled by the chair.

Residents who are interested may contact the San Benito County Clerk of the Board’s office located at 481 Fourth Street in Hollister via telephone at (831) 636-4000.

Community Action Board

The San Benito County Community Action Board has three vacant positions for each District 1,3, 4 and 5, and one vacancy for District 2 for appointment by the board of supervisors to represent the low income, board of supervisors and private sector. The supervisorial district map can be found here.

The notice said according to the CAB bylaws, each representative must live in the supervisorial district they represent when initially appointed. It also said representatives of the low-income and the board of supervisors must continue to live in their respective supervisorial districts. Representatives of the private sector may continue to serve on the board after their initial appointment as long as they live or work in the district they represent.

Five members, one from each supervisorial district, represent the poor and are elected; five members represent the county and are appointed by each of the five board of supervisors; five members are appointed in each district to represent the private sector.

The CAB meetings are scheduled for the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Community Services & Workforce Development Department (CSWD) located at 1161 San Felipe Road, Building B in Hollister.

Persons interested in membership to represent the above should complete an application form that is available at the County Administrative Building located at 481 Fourth Street in Hollister or at the CSWD Office or Online here. Any questions regarding CAB activities and/or responsibilities may be directed to any CAB or to CSWD staff at the above address, or call (831)-637-9293.

Historical Heritage Advisory Committee

There are two vacancies available for each supervisorial districts 1, 2, 3, 4, & 5. The county did not provide a deadline to apply. The supervisorial district map can be found here.

The 10 members of the Historical Heritage Advisory Committee are appointed by the Board of Supervisors, with two members being appointed by each board member from an at-large group of interested County of San Benito citizens. The term of each member to be concurrent with each supervisor who made the appointment.

Citizens who are interested in the vacancies may contact San Benito County Clerks of the Board’s office in the Administration Building located at 481 Fourth Street in Hollister or call (831) 636-4000.

For further information, you can contact Janie Lausten, Chair Committee at (831) 637-4747 via email at [email protected].