SBC mask mandate changes Feb. 16

Universal mask requirements for most indoor public settings have been lifted in San Benito County starting Feb. 16.

The county joins the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, and the City of Berkeley in lifting some requirements.

The state still requires universal masking in public settings such as shelters, correctional facilities, healthcare facilities and public transportation.

It also requires unvaccinated people 2 years and older will continue to be required to wear masks in all indoor public settings. Businesses, venue operators and hosts may determine their own paths forward to protect staff and patrons and may choose to require all patrons to wear masks.

“The change aligns with the California Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) decision to let the statewide indoor mask requirement expire, which was instated on December 15, 2021, during the latest COVID-19 surge,” a San Benito County Feb. 9 release said.

It went on to say Bay Area health officers continue to recommend masks as an effective tool to prevent the spread of the virus especially when case rates are high, or when additional personal protection is needed.

“Continuing to mask in indoor public settings, especially crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, remains the safest choice for an individual and protects those who are medically vulnerable or are not able to get vaccinated, like our youngest children,” said the release. “As evidence continues to show, vaccinations and boosters remain the best defense against the virus.”

The county recommends people to continue to choose layered prevention strategies, such as wearing well-fitted masks (N95 or double layer cloth over surgical are best); staying home and testing when symptomatic; testing before gatherings; and improving indoor ventilation in situations where these strategies can add protection for themselves and others.

California Department of Public Health continues to require masking in K-12 school settings but has indicated adjustments to the state’s policies will be shared in the coming weeks.

For early education programs, such as preschool and childcare settings, Public Health continues to require masking for children older than age 2. Vaccinations for children under 5 are currently undergoing federal review.

Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by Cal-OSHA.