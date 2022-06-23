SBC Office of Education announces employees of the year

Information provided by SBC Office of Education
San Benito County Office of Education recognized Certificated and Classified Employees of the Year on May 31 from schools across San Benito County.
The Office of Education said the annual Employee of the Year celebration recognizes certificated and classified staff who challenge, motivate, and inspire students.
“These educators have had a significant impact on the students and staff they serve,” the release said.
Certificated Staff
Annie Hoggatt, Anzar High School
Christy West, Aromas
Linda Mendez, Accelerated Achievement Academy/Calaveras
Matt Morrison, Cerra Vista
Vicky Valadez, Hollister Dual Language Academy
Lisa Felice, Ladd Lane
Matt Hudson, Marguerite Maze
Don Smith, Rancho San Justo
Victoria Chin, Rancho Santana
Cynthia Annotti, R.O. Hardin
Rexy Rose Alfaro, Sunnyslope
Carissa Alvarez, San Benito High School
Renee Kakebeen, Spring Grove
Megan Gutierrez-Smith, Willow Grove
Garret “Q” Quindimil, San Benito County Office of Education
Classified Staff
Brenda Perez, Aromas-San Juan Unified School District
Lourdes Eberhardt, Aromas
Tonya Large, Anzar High School
Coleen Stone, San Juan
Rachelle Nunez, Accelerated Achievement Academy/Calaveras
Robert Beltran, Cerra Vista
Alana Castellanos, Hollister Dual Language Academy
Jennifer Gunnels, Ladd Lane School
Alicia Zgragen, Marguerite Maze
Diane Smith, Rancho San Justo
Jaqueline Bisceglia, Rancho Santana
Alicia Alvarado, R.O. Hardin
Tina Perino-Seanez, Sunnyslope
Mary Andrade, San Benito High School
Maria Harris, Spring Grove
Suzanne Yamanishi, Southside
Lelia Lingenfelter, Willow Grove
Pablo Ramirez, San Benito County Office of Education