SBC Office of Education announces employees of the year

Information provided by SBC Office of Education

San Benito County Office of Education recognized Certificated and Classified Employees of the Year on May 31 from schools across San Benito County.

The Office of Education said the annual Employee of the Year celebration recognizes certificated and classified staff who challenge, motivate, and inspire students.

“These educators have had a significant impact on the students and staff they serve,” the release said.

Certificated Staff

Annie Hoggatt, Anzar High School

Christy West, Aromas

Linda Mendez, Accelerated Achievement Academy/Calaveras

Matt Morrison, Cerra Vista

Vicky Valadez, Hollister Dual Language Academy

Lisa Felice, Ladd Lane

Matt Hudson, Marguerite Maze

Don Smith, Rancho San Justo

Victoria Chin, Rancho Santana

Cynthia Annotti, R.O. Hardin

Rexy Rose Alfaro, Sunnyslope

Carissa Alvarez, San Benito High School

Renee Kakebeen, Spring Grove

Megan Gutierrez-Smith, Willow Grove

Garret “Q” Quindimil, San Benito County Office of Education

Classified Staff

Brenda Perez, Aromas-San Juan Unified School District

Lourdes Eberhardt, Aromas

Tonya Large, Anzar High School

Coleen Stone, San Juan

Rachelle Nunez, Accelerated Achievement Academy/Calaveras

Robert Beltran, Cerra Vista

Alana Castellanos, Hollister Dual Language Academy

Jennifer Gunnels, Ladd Lane School

Alicia Zgragen, Marguerite Maze

Diane Smith, Rancho San Justo

Jaqueline Bisceglia, Rancho Santana

Alicia Alvarado, R.O. Hardin

Tina Perino-Seanez, Sunnyslope

Mary Andrade, San Benito High School

Maria Harris, Spring Grove

Suzanne Yamanishi, Southside

Lelia Lingenfelter, Willow Grove

Pablo Ramirez, San Benito County Office of Education