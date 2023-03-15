SBC Office of Education announces STEAM winners

Six students are eligible to enter their Science Projects in the California State Science & Engineering Fair on April 11.

Information provided by SBC Office of Education

On March 8, 2023, the San Benito County Office of Education held its annual STEAM Expo. The Expo celebrates Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math, giving students across the county the opportunity to enter science projects, STEAM projects, inventions, and artwork.

Visitors were able to see live demonstrations by the Hollister High School Robotics Club while American Takii, Inc., A+ Tutoring, Gino Andrade, Hollister Hills SVRA, Jefferson Elementary School, RAFT, San Benito County Fire Department and, UC Scout provided interactive science and art experiences.

Over 125 students entered Science and STEAM Projects in seven different categories. Congratulations to the Overall Science Project Award Winner, Kendyl Gamble, and to the

Hollister High School Robotics Club Deep Space who was recognized as the Overall STEAM Project winner. Six students are eligible to enter their Science Projects in the California State Science & Engineering Fair on April 11.

Kendyl Gamble, 6th grade, Aromas Elementary School

Omie May Gray, 8th grade, Aromas Elementary School

Anjalee Seagraves, 6th grade, Aromas Elementary School

Coleman Thomas, 8th grade, Aromas Elementary School

Mark Vega, 8th grade, Aromas Elementary School

Chanel Venter, 8th Grade, Sacred Heart Elementary School

Awards were also given to the top three projects in each category. For a complete list of winners, please visit our website at www.sbcoe.org.