SBC Office of Education highlights results of summer reading program

Local students read a combined total of 19,663,958 words.

Information provided by the San Benito County Office of Education.

The San Benito County Office of Education highlighted winners of its Summer Reading Challenge. Over the summer, students across the county were challenged to collectively read 3 million words using Footsteps2Brilliance. According to a recent release, local students read a combined total of 19,663,958 words.

The office of education said the top reader was Ixtzel Ramirez, who attends the Hollister Dual Language Academy and read a total of 786,283 words. Top readers from each of the other participating schools in the county are listed below, along with the top classes in each school. The school with the most words read in San Benito County this summer was Hollister Dual Language Academy.

2020 Top Summer Readers in Each School Student School Teacher Riley Higgins Tres Pinos Elementary Sheila Fanning Jesse Gonzalez Jr. Cerra Vista Elementary Brooke Carter Leila Hernandez RO Hardin Elementary Rebecca Nelson Mary Fruit Cienega Sarah Fruit Yaretzi Velazquez-Marcial Sunnyslope Elementary Kellie Branco Alex Garcia Calaveras Elementary Regina Wittry Brycen Escobar Bitterwater-Tully Candace Brewen Genesis Ortiz Castro Willow Grove Elementary Megan Smith and Carole Lewis Rosalie Rovella Southside School Jenna Cruz Ixtzel Ramirez Hollister Dual Language Academy Blanca Cine Eli Molina Ramirez Gabilan Hills Jennifer Lomanto Oliver Norred Chamberlain Matt Morrison Yahir Juarez Spring Grove School Gail DeLucchi Emma Wallace Ladd Lane Diane Miller Isaiah Rojas Hollister Presbyterian Cooperative Preschool Wendy Shepherd Peyton Yniguez San Juan Mayra Flores Kasandra Miramontes Jefferson Elementary Elizabeth Volmer Jesse Gonzalez Jr Cerra Vista Elementary Brooke Carter Emily Urias Aromas School Agostina Mantesa