SBC Office of Education highlights results of summer reading program

Local students read a combined total of 19,663,958 words.
Photo courtesy of Pixabay.
Information provided by the San Benito County Office of Education.

The San Benito County Office of Education highlighted winners of its Summer Reading Challenge. Over the summer, students across the county were challenged to collectively read 3 million words using Footsteps2Brilliance. According to a recent release, local students read a combined total of 19,663,958 words.

The office of education said the top reader was Ixtzel Ramirez, who attends the Hollister Dual Language Academy and read a total of 786,283 words. Top readers from each of the other participating schools in the county are listed below, along with the top classes in each school. The school with the most words read in San Benito County this summer was Hollister Dual Language Academy.

2020 Top Summer Readers in Each School

Student

School

Teacher

Riley Higgins

Tres Pinos Elementary

Sheila Fanning

Jesse Gonzalez Jr.

Cerra Vista Elementary

Brooke Carter

Leila Hernandez

RO Hardin Elementary

Rebecca Nelson

Mary Fruit

Cienega

Sarah Fruit

Yaretzi Velazquez-Marcial

Sunnyslope Elementary

Kellie Branco

Alex Garcia

Calaveras Elementary

Regina Wittry

Brycen Escobar

Bitterwater-Tully

Candace Brewen

Genesis Ortiz Castro

Willow Grove Elementary

Megan Smith and Carole Lewis

Rosalie Rovella

Southside School

Jenna Cruz

Ixtzel Ramirez

Hollister Dual Language Academy

Blanca Cine

Eli Molina Ramirez

Gabilan Hills

Jennifer Lomanto

Oliver Norred

Chamberlain

Matt Morrison

Yahir Juarez

Spring Grove School

Gail DeLucchi

Emma Wallace

Ladd Lane

Diane Miller

Isaiah Rojas

Hollister Presbyterian Cooperative Preschool

Wendy Shepherd

Peyton Yniguez

San Juan

Mayra Flores

Kasandra Miramontes

Jefferson Elementary

Elizabeth Volmer

Jesse Gonzalez Jr

Cerra Vista Elementary

Brooke Carter

Emily Urias

Aromas School

Agostina Mantesa

 

2020 Top Summer Reading Classes in Each School

School

Class

Tres Pinos Elementary

Sheila Fanning

Cerra Vista Elementary

Rochelle Cooper

RO Hardin Elementary

Christina Larabell

Aromas

Sharon Lee

Sunnyslope Elementary

Kellie Branco

Bitterwater-Tully

Candace Brewen

Willow Grove Elementary

Megan Smith

Southside School

Jenna Cruz

Gabilan Hills

Jennifer Lomanto

Chamberlain

Matt Morrison

Spring Grove School

Amber Painter

Ladd Lane

Diane Miller

Hollister Presbyterian Cooperative Preschool

Wendy Shepherd

San Juan

Laura Vallejo

Calaveras Elementary

Catalina Johnson

Cienega

Sarah Fruit

Hollister Dual Language Academy

Blanca Cine

Jefferson Elementary

Elizabeth Volmer

BenitoLink Staff