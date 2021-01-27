SBC Office of Education releases results of reading challenge

County students read a combined 126,431,714 words from Sept. 22 to Dec. 21.

Information provided by the San Benito County Office of Education.

On Jan. 25, San Benito County Office of Education Superintendent Krystal Lomanto released the results of the “Fall in Love with Reading” challenge. Between Sept. 22 and Dec. 21 of last year, students across the county more than met the 100 million word challenge by reading a combined total of 126,431,714 words. Two hundred fifty one students read 100,000 words or more, individually.

The top reader in the county was Jeremy Mendez, a third grade student who attends Sunnyslope Elementary School. Mendez read a total of 874,076 words. The school with the most words read in the county was Hollister Dual Language Academy, led by Principal Monique Ruiz. Students at Hollister Dual Language Academy read 27,653,205 words.

A list of students who read 100,000 words or more and the school they attend, as well as the top reader and the top classroom in each school, can be seen here. The office of education sent congratulations to everyone who participated and wished luck to students with the upcoming Winter Reading Challenge which runs through March 21.

Footsteps2Brilliance offers books, games and activities in English and Spanish for children from birth to third grade. Features include pre-reading, learn-to-read and general reading programs as well as newly added science activities. The program can be downloaded on any electronic device and, once downloaded, no internet connection is needed. For information about how to register your child for free, visit www.myf2b.com/register/SanBenitoCOE.