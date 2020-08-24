SBC Office of Education shares summer reading challenge results

Although the challenge does not end until Aug. 28, students have already shattered the goal by reading over 14 million words.

Information provided by the San Benito County Office of Education.

During the 2019-20 school year, children in San Benito County read 411,551 books and totaling 143,077,973 words using the Footsteps2Brilliance program. Through its “Building Bridges 2 Literacy” initiative launched in 2016, the San Benito County Office of Education has provided the Footsteps2Brilliance app for free for all San Benito children. The office of education has partnered with 10 elementary districts and several preschools to promote literacy across the county.

Over the summer, the office of education also issued the Footsteps2Brilliance Summer Reading Challenge, asking students to read 3 million words between June and August. Although the challenge does not end until Aug. 28, students have already shattered the goal by reading over 14 million words. The final count, as well as the top participants, will be announced next month.

Students were also invited to participate in the Footsteps2Brilliance Virtual Summer School beginning the second week of July. Parents and students received weekly lessons in English and Spanish that included activities and encouraged students to read 15 minutes each day.

Footsteps2Brilliance offers books, games and activities in English and Spanish for children from birth to third grade. Features include pre-reading, learn-to-read and general reading programs as well as newly added science activities. The program can be downloaded on any electronic device and, once downloaded, no internet connection is needed. For information about how you can register your child for free, please visit www.myf2b.com/register/SanBenitoCOE.