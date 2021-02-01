SBC opens second round of Small Business Grant program

Application window closes Feb. 21.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

The San Benito County Board of Supervisors has authorized the opening of a second round of small business grants through Federal CARES Act funding. The purpose of this grant is to help businesses directly impacted by the recent stay at home order and other current COVID-19 restrictions.

The San Benito County Board of Supervisors authorized $750,000 in total for this new Small Business Grant program. Increments between $5,000 and $15,000 will be prioritized by most impacted by the pandemic. Business must have closed or significantly modified operations due to California’s Regional Stay at Home Order from Dec. 6, or other current restrictions.

Significantly modified operations include business requirements for take-out, curbside, and outdoor only, as well as other modifications contained in state COVID-19 guidance.

To be eligible, applicants must operate within the County limits of San Benito. All taxes must be current and in good standing, with no outstanding tax liens or legal judgments.

Businesses must comply with local and state industry guidance to reduce risk (https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/) and laws, including all “Public Health Orders” as defined by San Benito County Ordinance 1017. Applicants must verify the business has experienced a loss of revenue due to COVID-19. Eligibility requirements, webinar information and other program details will be published on the dedicated Small Business Grant page.

“This grant program comes at a particularly crucial time for local businesses that have sacrificed for the greater good due to the recent state order and ongoing restrictions. Our goal was to make the application process as simple and fair as possible, and I strongly encourage all eligible businesses to apply.” —Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki, District 2

Important dates:

Feb. 4—Grant is launched with webinar hosted by the Ad Hoc Committee and staff

Feb. 5—Applications accepted

Feb. 21—Application window closes

Feb. 22-March 5—Committee review

March 8-12—Notifications to recipients

March 29-April 2— Award funding to recipients

Webinar information:

Information session Round Two Small Business Disaster Relief grant:

(English session) Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. Webinar ID: 978 2813 3921 Password: 606813 https://zoom.us/j/97828133921? pwd= d2pIU0oxZE43RVFSZXhUL29ReUpRZz 09



(Spanish Session) Feb. 4, at 3 p.m. Webinar ID: 949 6343 4485 Password: 792930 https://zoom.us/j/94963434485? pwd= Tk8xSTdWcm1MQmo5UlJZN0VDU0NTUT 09

