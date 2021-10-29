SBC Probation Department finds 13 non-complaint cases in sex offender sweep

Probation Department says the sweep is intended to ensure each offender is following state requirements.

Information provided by the San Benito County Probation Department

The San Benito County Probation Department said it conducted its annual sex offender registration compliance sweep throughout the county on Oct. 26 and found 13 noncompliances out of the 99 registrants it contacted.

Of the thirteen, there are potentially four International Megan’s Law (IML) cases currently being reviewed for further action by the US Marshal Service, probation said. Three parole compliance searches were also conducted. Investigators are completing follow up investigations into those found to be out of compliance.

The release said that the sweep is intended to ensure each offender is following state requirements.

“Pursuant to California Penal Code 290, sex offender registrants are required to register in person with the law enforcement agency that has jurisdiction where they reside,” the release said. “The registrants must also comply with several registration requirements, such as updating their registration annually and informing law enforcement when any changes have been made to their address or registration information.”

It continues to say that failure by a sex offender registrant to notify law enforcement of an address change or registration information is a crime and can be punished as a felony or misdemeanor.

“The annual sex offender sweep is a collaborative effort to reduce violent sexual offenses in the county through proactive surveillance and arrest of habitual sexual offenders, and strict enforcement of state registration requirements,” the release states.

Representatives from the Hollister Police Department, San Benito County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshal’s Service (USMS), and California State Parole assisted during the operation.

Additional Resources:

https://meganslaw.ca.gov/faq. aspx