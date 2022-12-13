SBC providing free flu testing

The flu tests will only be used for symptomatic individuals only and asymptomatic individuals will only be tested for COVID-19.

Information provided by County of San Benito

San Benito County announced effective Dec. 5, OptumServe Lifesign Flu Tests are available at the OptumServe test sites in the county along with COVID-19 PCR and Rapid Antigen tests.

“There is a surge of respiratory viruses in San Benito County, with both flu and COVID-19 on the rise,” the release said. “To combat the rise in cases, flu tests are being made available at our COVID-19 testing sites. The flu tests will only be used for symptomatic individuals only; asymptomatic individuals will only be tested for COVID-19.”

The release also said effective Dec. 18 due to an increased demand for testing, OptumServe will be extending the hours of their operation at the site located at 930 Sunset Drive, Suite 3 in Hollister from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., continuing with the days of Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

The COVID-19 testing and treatment with the OptumServe Mobile Clinic continues throughout the county from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (closed 2-3pm for lunch). The mobile locations are listed below.

Wednesday: Brigantino Park at 2073 San Juan Hollister Road in Hollister

Thursday: San Juan School Soccer Field at 100 Nyland Drive in San Juan Bautista

Friday: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 7290 Airline Highway in Tres Pinos

Saturday: Brigantino Park at 2073 San Juan Hollister Road in Hollister

Sunday: Brigantino Park at 2073 San Juan Hollister Road in Hollister

Testing and treatment services through OptumServe in San Benito County are at no cost to the recipient.

For more information on making an appointment for testing, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123. For COVID-19 or Flu vaccination appointments at the health department, please visit myturn.ca.gov or call 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 6 months of age and older.