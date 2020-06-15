SBC Public Health Officer approves expanded personal care services

Nail salons, tattoo parlors and other services can begin to open on June 19.

Information provided by the County of San Benito.

San Benito County Interim Public Health Officer David Ghilarducci has approved the opening of expanded Stage Three Personal Care Services to open on June 19 and no sooner, according to a recent press release.

The following guidance for expanded personal services, which includes personal care that requires touching a client’s face, e.g. facials, electrolysis, and waxing. This guidance also applies to esthetician, skin care, and cosmetology services; electrology; nail salons; body art professionals, tattoo parlors, and piercing shops; and massage therapy in non-healthcare settings.

San Benito County is also asking all businesses and activities to self-certify that they are complying with the state guidance by posting the San Benito County Self Certification Placard in public view—placard link here.

Further, on June 12, the California Department of Public Health also updated the guidance for places of worship, providers of religious services and cultural ceremonies, and corresponding direction for other constitutionally protected activities, such as the right to protest. This guidance replaces guidance issued in May and does not obligate places of worship to resume in-person activity. It also applies to all counties, regardless of attestations.

A complete list including expanded new Stage Three Guidance can be found at COVID19.ca.gov