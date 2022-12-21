SBC Public Health provides preventative steps against circulating viruses

The county says an uptick in COVID-19, RSV and flu is causing increased hospital visits in San Benito County and neighboring counties.

Information provided by San Benito County

San Benito County said San Benito Public Health Services encourages everyone to protect themselves and others from severer illness and hospitalization as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Influenza (flu) and COVID-19 are on the rise. The news release said the uptick is causing increased hospital visits in San Benito County and neighboring counties.

“COVID-19 has increased locally this week from a medium to high Community Level, also known as community transmission,” the release said. It added with respiratory viruses circulating at high levels, concern is growing over keeping local healthcare accessible and our loved ones safe as we head into the holidays.

“The holiday season is also respiratory illness season. Respiratory illnesses can be serious for infants and older adults,” said Dr. David Ghilarducci, Health Officer for San Benito County. “It’s important to continue basic prevention steps like vaccination, frequent hand washing, and masking.”

The release said residents can take the following preventative steps:

Get vaccinated and boosted: “The flu vaccine and updated COVID-19 (Omicron) booster continue to be your best defense to limit severe illness and death—and you can get both at the same time.” To schedule a flu and COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit www.myturn.ca.gov. Stay home if you’re sick: “Staying home will help you recover faster and protect other people. Even though you may only have mild symptoms, the same infection may lead to more severe illness in others.” Seek the right kind of health care: “Go to the Emergency Room if you have severe symptoms such as difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, intense chest pain, severe weakness, or persistent elevated temperature. Go to your doctor or an outpatient clinic if your symptoms are mild to moderate. If you test positive for COVID-19 and are at higher risk of severe illness, promptly contact your doctor or visit a test-to-treat site.” Test before you gather: “Take a rapid at-home COVID-19 test before gathering, especially if you have family or friends who are at risk for serious illness.” Wear a mask in crowded indoor places: “Masking at indoor public places can slow the spread of germs and protect infants and young children from RSV. There is no vaccine for RSV.” Wash your hands: “Washing your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds is an easy and very effective way to reduce spreading germs.”

For questions, call Public Health Services at (831) 637-5367 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.