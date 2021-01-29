SBC Public Health Services to hold drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 75+ by appointment only

This is not a vaccination clinic for the general public, but one for the most elderly residents.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

San Benito County Public Health Services will be conducting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for 100 pre-registered residents of San Benito County, ages 75 and over on Friday, Jan. 29. There is no charge for the vaccine at this clinic and walk-ins cannot be accommodated. This is not a vaccination clinic for the general public but one for the most elderly residents most of whom are 90+.

San Benito County can only provide vaccines to individuals in the phases and tiers that California Department of Public Health has permitted the counties to vaccinate in. Currently that is Phase 1B, Tier 1 with ages 75+ prioritized.

The oldest residents who registered using the San Benito County COVID-19 Vaccine Portal and who do not have a provider that provides COVID-19 vaccinations were contacted by San Benito County Public Health Services and registered for an appointment by descending age. To date over 1,700 residents age 75+ have completed the online COVID-19 vaccine interest form. If an individual identified themselves as a patient or customer of a pharmacy or physician who currently provides COVID-19 vaccination that provider will make contact to schedule a vaccine appointment. Public Health Services will continue to vaccinate those 75+ who do not have a pharmacy or physician that provides COVID-19 vaccinations as vaccines are available.

San Benito County is committed to getting COVID-19 vaccines to residents as soon and as equitably as possible. The county has capacity so that as more vaccine supply becomes available, they’ll be able to vaccinate more residents at additional locations. Although expediency is a priority, these clinics will require unique safety considerations including physical distancing, masks and enhanced sanitation efforts.

If you are identified in Phase 1B of the vaccine plan and have not completed the online interest form you can do so here. This portal serves as a tool to inform individuals in San Benito County about when and where they may obtain a vaccine as the phases, tiers, and prioritization progresses.

Providers will reach out to you as vaccines and appointments become available. It’s not necessary to email or call to try to book an appointment until you have been contacted first.

For those who need assistance with the interest form or those without internet access please contact (831) 636-4113

Local San Benito County COVID-19 information can be found at www.sbccovid19.us.