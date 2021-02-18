SBC Public Health Services vaccine delivery for agriculture, food, emergency services, education and childcare sectors

County collaborating with Grower Shipper Association of Central California and Safeway Pharmacy to administer vaccinations for food and agricultural workers that live or work in San Benito.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

San Benito County Public Health Services and the Grower Shipper Association of Central California (GSA) are collaborating with Safeway Pharmacy to administer COVID-19 vaccinations for food and agriculture sector workers that live or work in San Benito County. While this program initially will be limited due to shortages in vaccine supply, a concerted vaccination effort for these essential workers that provide a consistent supply of food to consumers will begin immediately.

According to a recent release, agricultural employers, interested stakeholders, and individuals who fall under Phase 1B can register through the county’s bilingual vaccine interest portal for vaccinations with service by appointment only. Vaccinations will be available without regard to immigration status, nor will it be asked or recorded.

“Providing vaccines to essential employees in the agriculture and food sector requires an all hands-on-deck approach, involving both the employer as well as employees to ensure an efficient administration,” said Christopher Valadez, GSA president. “We knew this would take coordination, so we began working with local health departments on vaccination systems a few weeks ago in anticipation of counties moving into Phase 1B.”

To secure vaccine delivery for their employees in San Benito County:

Food and agricultural employees can register through the County’s bilingual vaccine interest portal.

When vaccines become available, GSA and Safeway Pharmacy will coordinate the scheduling of vaccine clinics.

Phase 1B individuals in the food and agriculture sector who have registered will be contacted, either directly or indirectly (through the employer, where corresponding information is listed), to schedule vaccination appointments.

San Benito County Public Health Services is also coordinating with the other eligible sectors in Phase 1B, emergency services, education, and childcare workers, to conduct vaccinations for their employees. Public Health will work directly with these sectors to assure efficient delivery of vaccinations. If you live or work in San Benito County and work in the above listed sectors, you can complete the online interest form on the vaccine interest portal.