SBC received COVID-19 Moderna vaccine lot linked to possible allergic reactions

Local vaccine partners have paused usage of the specific lot. No reactions reported locally.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

On Jan. 18, San Benito County stated it has received a COVID-19 Moderna vaccine lot linked to possible allergic reactions. The statement said the California Department of Public Health released a statement on the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Lot 041L20A.

“Our goal is to provide the COVID vaccine safely, swiftly and equitably,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan said. “A higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine administered at one community vaccination clinic. Fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours. Out of an extreme abundance of caution and also recognizing the extremely limited supply of vaccine, we are recommending that providers use other available vaccine inventory and pause the administration of vaccines from Moderna Lot 041L20A until the investigation by the CDC, FDA, Moderna and the state is complete. We will provide an update as we learn more.”

San Benito County Public Health Services and the San Benito Health Foundation both received Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Lot 041L20A.

San Benito County Health Foundation received 300 doses and has vaccinated 250 individuals with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Lot 051L20A. According to San Benito Health Foundation, no adverse reactions were reported during the 15-minute observation period. The health foundation has paused use of remaining doses from this lot.

The San Benito County Department of Public Health received 400 doses and vaccinated 100 individuals. No adverse reactions were reported during the 15-minute observation period. San Benito County Department of Public Health has also paused doses from this lot of vaccine.

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital stated they did not receive any doses from this lot.

The public is encouraged to report any adverse reactions to V-safe and contact the provider of the immunization. V-safe is a smartphone-based tool that uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins after you receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Through V-safe, you can quickly tell CDC if you have any side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Depending on your answers, someone from CDC may call to check on you and get more information. V-safe link here