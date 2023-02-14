SBC Republican Party calls for transparency or resignations from hospital leaders

The party says it is concerned that multiple paths out of the crisis are not being formulated.

Rob Bernosky told the board at the Jan. 26 meting they were voted into their positions and should be voicing their opinions about the efforts to save the hospital rather than not speaking. Photo by John Chadwell.

Information provided by the San Benito County Republican Party

The San Benito County Republican Party is making a bold move to request that the current members of the Board of the San Benito County Health Care District either become more transparent or step aside to allow new leaders to come in a guide Hazel Hawkins Hospital out of its financial crisis.

“The members of the San Benito County Republican Party have been observing that the Hospital Board members apparently were not aware of the financial crisis or chose to ignore it,” said Rob Bernosky, Chairman. “They have remained mostly silent about the financial crisis since its outing to the general public on November 4, 2022, and seemingly do not have a sense of urgency or understand the magnitude of the impact closure of Hazel Hawkins Hospital would have on our community.”

The Republican Party is concerned that multiple paths out of the crisis are not being formulated, most of all one for operating independently. “Maybe they think the community will not do what is necessary to keep our hospital, or maybe there is more to the story than they want the community to know,” Bernosky opined. “This is not about blame at this point, it’s about doing what is necessary to save it. Treating every element of their plan as being classified top‐secret in our open society is just wrong. The bottom line is that Hazel Hawkins Hospital is too important to our community to risk losing it.”

At its regular meeting held on January 26, 2023, the San Benito County Republican Central Committee, by unanimous vote, resolved to ask the current board to resign. The resolution can be found here.