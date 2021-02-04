SBC residents age 65+ working in Santa Clara County eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Those eligible can register with any health care provider in Santa Clara County.

San Benito County residents age 65+ who work in Santa Clara County are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination from any provider in Santa Clara County. That’s according to Santa Clara County Executive Officer Jeff Smith, who spoke at a Feb. 4 press conference regarding expanded vaccine access.

At the conference, a reporter asked Smith if individuals need to be Santa Clara County residents to be eligible for vaccination.

“We, through the county health system, allow people to sign up on SCCfreevax.org who are residents of the county or who work in the county,” Smith said. “But people coming from outside of the county who don’t have an association with the county, are at this point directed back to their county.”

See full press conference here.