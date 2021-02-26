SBC RMA to host two virtual meetings on John Smith Road Landfill expansion project

The proposed project includes a 388.05-acre expansion of the existing 95.16-acre landfill located approximately two miles outside of Hollister.

Information provided by the County of San Benito.

The San Benito County Resource Management Agency will host two virtual meetings to present the proposed John Smith Road Landfill expansion project and seek input from the community and interested public agencies. The two meetings will take place on March 10 at 2 p.m. and March 11 at 6 p.m.

The proposed project site is located at the John Smith Road Landfill, 2650 John Smith Road, approximately two miles directly east of the city of Hollister.

According to a recent release, Waste Connections, through the project applicant Waste Solutions of San Benito, LLC, is proposing an expansion of the landfill. The proposed project includes a 388.05-acre expansion of the existing 95.16-acre landfill. This expansion would increase the landfill’s disposal capacity and operating life span, increase the maximum permitted height of the final landfill, and increase the maximum permitted daily tonnage accepted from the current 1,000 tons per day to 2,300 tons per day.

To accommodate these changes, several operational changes are also being proposed. These include expanding the landfill entrance area to accommodate additional daily vehicle arrivals and reduce vehicle queuing on John Smith Road, expanding areas for recycling and the County’s Household Hazardous Waste program, establishing an area for the future installation of a gas-to-energy facility, and clean closing the current Class I area owned by the city of Hollister and converting it to a disposal area for Class III waste. Additionally, the proposed project would potentially include the use of a portion of the San Benito County property located south of John Smith Road for habitat mitigation purposes.

The Notice of Preparation of the Environmental Impact Report, containing instructions for participating in the virtual meetings and additional information about the project and potential environmental impacts, is available at the following website:

https://www.cosb.us/home/showpublisheddocument?id=6574

Written comments can be submitted to:

San Benito County Planning and Land Use Division

2301 Technology Parkway

Hollister, CA 95023-9174

Attention: Stan Ketchum Email: SKetchum@cosb.us

Comments to be considered in the preparation of the environmental impact report must be received by March 23.