SBC seeks input on Riverview Regional Park project

The public can submit comments by email, mail, in person or complete a survey.

The San Benito County Resource Management Agency released a statement saying it will host six meetings to present the proposed design process for construction of the Riverview Regional Park and seek input from the community and interested public agencies.

Project location

The proposed project site is located at the Riverview Regional Park, River Pkwy Hollister, CA 95023.

Project description

San Benito County has been working to develop the Riverview Regional Park. The Regional Park, which is many years in the making (initial planning was completed 11 years ago), will provide open space and educational, recreational, and health benefits to all citizens of San Benito County. Recently with the passage of Proposition 68, the State of California has released a grant opportunity for up to $3 million for the development of regional parks. With the completion of Riverview Parkway, San Benito High School has provided the county with a 99-year lease for a total of 46.9 acres of undeveloped land next to the San Benito River.

Currently we have $2.5 million in unencumbered Park Development Funds. This funding will not be enough to construct the envisioned park facility developed through the master plan process that was completed approximately 10 years ago, but the county will begin by providing greater accessibility and recreational opportunities. These funds will be used for the following: to complete the initial surveying, consultations with engineers and biologists, and the development of the facility’s initial design. Finally, some of these funds (approximately 40-50%) will be used to construct a temporary parking area and ADA accessible trail head as soon as a design has been completed and the environmental clearance has been granted. This temporary parking facility is being requested by the San Benito High School District and San Benito County Resource Management Agency staff to resolve the lack of parking and accessibility issues currently occurring.

Initial public input opportunity dates

May 10, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

May 14, 2021 – 7:00 a.m. – 10-00 a.m.

May 15, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Final public input opportunity dates

May 19, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. 7-:00 p.m.

May 21, 2021 – 8:00 a.m. – 10-00 a.m.

May 22, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Meetings location

Riverview Regional Park, River Pkwy Hollister.

Provide public input online

Provide input by completing the below survey:

Click here to take our Public Input Survey

Click here to take the Spanish Version of our Public Input Survey

Submit written comment

Written comment can be submitted to:

San Benito County Resource Management Agency

2301 Technology Parkway

Hollister, CA 95023-9174

Attention: Michael Chambless

Email: [email protected]

Additional information

Stay up to date on this project here:

Riverview Regional Park Website

Contact Information:

Michael Chambless

San Benito County

[email protected]