SBC Sheriff’s Office confirms four deaths on Thanksgiving

Murder-suicide suspected in Ridgemark.

The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office confirmed four deaths that occurred on Thanksgiving.

Two involved a suspected murder-suicide on the 400 block of Donald Drive in the Ridgemark subdivision in Hollister. Captain Eric Taylor said a family member discovered Richard Dutra and Carol Anne Dutra, an eldery couple, unresponsive in their home. 911 received a call around 12:30 p.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a suicide note was found and a gun was in possession of one of the victims.

Taylor said two other unrelated deaths occurred during the holiday, one on the 6700 block of Pacheco Pass and the other on the 12500 block of Highway 156. Both persons had a history of medical problems and are suspected to have died from natural causes.

Local Suicide Prevention Hotline: (831) 636-8787