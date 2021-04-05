SBC Sheriff’s Office investigating McCloskey Road murder

No suspect information released at this time.

Information provided by the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office.

The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an active criminal investigation involving a murder that occurred in the early morning hours of April 5 on McCloskey Road. Law enforcement has not released any suspect information at this time.

According to a recent release, at approximately 12:20 a.m. Adolfo Davila, Jr., 28, was the passenger in a black Honda Civic in the area of the 1300 block of McCloskey Road. The driver of the vehicle stated Davila stepped out of the car and was immediately met with gunfire. He was struck multiple times and got back into the car stating he had been shot.

The sheriff’s office stated the driver took Davila to Hazel Hawkins Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office at (831) 636-4080, or email Detective Jason Leist at [email protected]. Individuals can also text TIP SBCSO to 888777.