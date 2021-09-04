SBC Superintendent of Schools Announces 2021 Summer Reading Challenge Results

San Benito County students read an 9,224,796 words.

Information provided by San Benito County Office of Education

As school vacations came to an end for many students, San Benito County Superintendent of Schools, Krystal Lomanto announced the results of their 2021 Summer Reading Challenge.

During the reading drive, which ran from June 1 through July 31, 2021, students from across the county were challenged to collectively read 10 million words and individually read 100 thousand words using Footsteps2Brilliance. The district announced that “students across the county read an amazing 9,224,796 words.” Footsteps2Brilliance comes in both Spanish and English and can be downloaded on any electronic device and once downloaded, no internet connection is needed. Though it is primarily reading oriented, science is also part of the program.

Superintendent Lomanto is also excited to announce that five students across the county met and exceeded the 100,000 word challenge individually.

“The top reader in the county was Mc Gresan Cadabona, a 3rd grade student who attended Gabilan Hills Elementary School. Mc Gresan read a total of 150,402 words! The school with the most words read in the county was Hollister Dual Language Academy, led by Principal Monique Ruiz. The students at Hollister Dual Language Academy read 2,092,356 words. Congratulations! Superintendent Lomanto will be providing special recognition to the students who read during the summer as well as recognizing Hollister Dual Language Academy for winning the school challenge.

Listed below are the 100,000 word list of students and the school they attend. Congratulations to everyone who participated and best of luck to students with the upcoming Fall Reading Challenge which begins September 22, 2021.

The San Benito County Office of Education “Building Bridges 2 Literacy” initiative that was launched in 2016, partnered with Footsteps2Brilliance. The freeApp offers books, games and activities in English and Spanish for children from birth to 3rd grade. Footsteps2Brilliance features pre-reading, learn-to-read and general reading programs, as well as newly added science activities.

For information about how you can register your child for free, please visit www.myf2b.com/register/SanBenitoCOE.

Congratulations from the San Benito County Office of Education

100,000 Words Read Student List:

School Total Words Read

Mc Gresan Cadabona Gabilan Hills 150,402

Jaylyn Verduzco Hollister Dual Language Academy 119,914

Juan Lopez Santiago Hollister Dual Language Academy 118,730

Richard Rautmann Ladd Lane 115,641

Santiago Canales RO Hardin Elementary 112,665