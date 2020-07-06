SBC Superior Court expands services while taking action to curtail effect of COVID-19

Information provided by Superior Court of California, San Benito County.
Effective July 6, the San Benito County Superior Court will expand its services, though certain matters will continue to be restricted in order to curtail the effect and spread of COVID-19.
According to a recent release, restrictions include:
- Non-Urgent Hearings On Motions
- Truancy Court
- Civil Jury and Court Trials and Probate Trials will be limited
- Unlimited Civil Motions
- Limited Civil Motions and Trials – except Unlawful Detainers related to Health & Safety
- Judicial Foreclosures
- Non-urgent Adoption Proceedings
- Non-urgent Trust & Estate Matters
- Case Management Conferences
- Mandatory Settlement Conferences
- Non-Emergency Family Hearings and Trials
Residents can call the clerk’s office with any questions regarding which matters may be placed on the calendar at this time. The court’s expanded services commencing July 6 include a temporarily modified court calendar and the reopening of the clerk’s office window for filing and payments.
Although court proceedings are an essential service of the government, the court must also balance the protection of public health and safety, the release said. In extending certain restrictions, it is the court’s intent to reduce the number of employees, jurors, parties and attorneys in the courthouse consistent with recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Executive Orders and the local Public Health Officer. This action is not in response to specific notice of exposure at the courthouse or to any court staff. Instead, it is in compliance with public health recommendations to limit the spread of the virus and the potential for future exposure.
The court will monitor the situation closely and update these policies on an ongoing basis.
Justice
A view from the inside: What does it feel like to be in jail during a pandemic?
Inmates at the San Benito County Jail take classes to continue their education. During the COVID-19 pandemic, jail staff and Gavilan College have improvised to maintain students' education.