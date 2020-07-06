SBC Superior Court expands services while taking action to curtail effect of COVID-19

Clerk window to open for filing and payments.

Information provided by Superior Court of California, San Benito County.

Effective July 6, the San Benito County Superior Court will expand its services, though certain matters will continue to be restricted in order to curtail the effect and spread of COVID-19.

According to a recent release, restrictions include:

Non-Urgent Hearings On Motions

Truancy Court

Civil Jury and Court Trials and Probate Trials will be limited

Unlimited Civil Motions

Limited Civil Motions and Trials – except Unlawful Detainers related to Health & Safety

Judicial Foreclosures

Non-urgent Adoption Proceedings

Non-urgent Trust & Estate Matters

Case Management Conferences

Mandatory Settlement Conferences

Non-Emergency Family Hearings and Trials

Residents can call the clerk’s office with any questions regarding which matters may be placed on the calendar at this time. The court’s expanded services commencing July 6 include a temporarily modified court calendar and the reopening of the clerk’s office window for filing and payments.

Although court proceedings are an essential service of the government, the court must also balance the protection of public health and safety, the release said. In extending certain restrictions, it is the court’s intent to reduce the number of employees, jurors, parties and attorneys in the courthouse consistent with recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Executive Orders and the local Public Health Officer. This action is not in response to specific notice of exposure at the courthouse or to any court staff. Instead, it is in compliance with public health recommendations to limit the spread of the virus and the potential for future exposure.

The court will monitor the situation closely and update these policies on an ongoing basis.