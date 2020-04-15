SBC Superior Court extends rescheduling of hearings

Effort made to curtail effects of COVID-19.

Information provided by San Benito County Superior Court.

Effective immediately through June 12, the San Benito County Superior Court will reschedule the following matters in order to curtail the effect and spread of COVID-19:

Out of Custody Criminal Arraignments

Out of Custody Criminal Pre-Trial Conferences and Non-Urgent Hearings On Motions

Truancy Court

Drug Court

Behavioral Health Court

Traffic Arraignments

Criminal Fine Reviews

Civil Jury and Court Trials and Probate Trials

All Criminal Trials are Suspended Per Order of Chief Justice

Unlimited Civil Motions

Limited Civil Motions and Trials—except Unlawful Detainers related to Health & Safety

Judicial Foreclosures

Small Claims Hearings

Adoption Proceedings

Non-urgent Trust and Estate Matters

Case Management Conferences

Mandatory Settlement Conferences

Non-Emergency Family Hearings and Trials

Non-Emergency Child Support Hearings

Friday Morning Walk-In Calendar

The Court will also suspend in-person self help center appointments and walk-ins, according to a recent release.

Although Court proceedings are an essential service of government, the Court must also balance the protection of public health and safety. In extending this action, it is the Court’s hope and intent to reduce the number of employees, jurors, parties and attorneys in the Court consistent with recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Governor Gavin Newsom’s Executive Orders and local Public Health Officer. This action is not in response to a specific notice of exposure at a Court facility or to any Court staff. Instead it is in an abundance of caution to help limit the spread of the virus and the potential for future exposure.

The Court will monitor the situation closely and update these policies on an ongoing basis.