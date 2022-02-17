SBC to host free household hazardous waste collection on Feb. 19

Open to San Benito County residents only and proof of residency is required.

A truck heads into the John Smith Road Landfill. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Information provided by County of San Benito

San Benito County Integrated Waste Management (SBCIWM) Regional Agency announced it is offering a free household hazardous waste collection event for residents on Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at John Smith Road Landfill.

The release said staff will be on site to accept eligible household hazardous waste items at no charge at the John Smith Road Landfill located at 2650 John Smith Road, Hollister.

Household Hazardous Waste items are defined as:

Cleaners, bleach, drain openers, floor and furniture polish, aerosols

Paint, thinners, solvents, furniture strippers, nail polish and removers

Batteries, fluorescent bulbs and tubes, mercury-containing devices, smoke detectors

Garden pesticides, insecticides, chemical fertilizers, pool chemicals

Used motor oil and filters, automotive fluids, car batteries

Home-generated medicines and sharps (syringes and lancets).

Intergrated Waste said syringes and lancets must be in an approved sharps container and that it offers free sharps containers to San Benito County residents who must Call (831-636-4110) or email ([email protected]) to schedule a sharps container pickup.

Items that will not be accepted include household trash, treated wood waste, bulky items such as furniture, refrigerators or washing machines, explosives, ammunition, radioactive waste, and biological waste.

The release said the Household Hazardous Waste Collection event is limited and free to San Benito County residents. Proof of San Benito County residency is required.

There is a limit of 15 gallons or 125 pounds of material per trip. Containers will not be returned. Small quantity generating businesses may participate for a fee and by appointment. If you are a small quantity generating business, please schedule an appointment by phone at 831-636-4110 or email [email protected].

“John Smith Road Landfill and San Benito County kindly remind motorists to transport household waste safely and properly,” the release said.

Tips included in the press release for properly transporting your load include: