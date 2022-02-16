SBC to offer second OptumServe COVID-19 testing site

Service will begin Feb. 23 at Brigantino Park.

Around 20 people waiting in line on Jan. 6, 2022 outside the Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center where the county conducts COVID-19 tests. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Information provided by San Benito County

The County of San Benito announced it will increase the availability of COVID-19 testing in the county through a testing bus operated by OptumServe. It said the county partnered with the city of Hollister to offer this appointment-based and drop-in testing service.

Starting Feb. 23, the testing bus will be located at Brigantino Park, 2045 San Juan Hollister Road in Hollister until May 2022 or until further notice. The hours of operation will be Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an hour closure from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“This mobile testing site is in an area of the county where there are no testing services currently available. “By increasing testing capacity and capabilities in this area of our county we will be reaching some of our most at-risk community members,” San Benito County Health Officer George Gellert said.

Registration for a patient ID is needed for all OptumServe testing sites which can be done online at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 1-888-634-1123. Appointments made online or by phone are preferred, but walk-ups are also accepted if there is capacity. Individuals will be asked to provide their unique registration authorization number at time of check-in. There is no out-of-pocket cost for individuals to receive a COVID-19 test.