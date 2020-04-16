SBC updates property tax waivers

A penalty waiver will be needed for any missed payments between May 4 and June 30.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

San Benito County Treasurer/Tax Collector Melinda Casillas updated tax collection information and procedures for the current shelter-in-place order.

According to a recent release:

Property taxes that were due April 10 without penalty (no penalty waiver needed). The Tax Collector’s office is waiving penalties until May 3 in response to the shelter-in-place order for any property tax payment that was due between March 3 and April 10.

Info regarding penalty waivers:

Good only for installment payments with due dates from March 1 through June 30. Installment payments due prior to March 1 will not be considered. Complete the form and attach requested supporting documentation. Submit along with payment of installment as if paid timely; DO NOT include late penalties or fees.

The penalty waiver is available to assist taxpayers affected by the COVID-19 to pay eir taxes without the additional burden of penalties and late fees. The form is also available on the tax collector’s website.

For any questions or concerns, call the office at (831) 636-4034 or email popertytaxes@cosb.us