SBHS gives scheduled start dates for athletics

Information provided by Adam Breen, San Benito High School District public information/community relations officer.

San Benito High School announced their sport schedule for the 2020-21 school year on July 23.

According to a press release, the start dates for the Haybaler Athletic programs have been released by the Central Coast Section in conjunction with the California Interscholastic Federation, the regional and state governing bodies. The traditional three seasons of sport have been combined into two seasons: Fall and Winter. All San Benito High School athletic programs will be required to follow state and local health department guidelines regarding the start of any type of athletic conditioning, training, practice or contests.

All athletic contest schedules will be created based on the policies and guidelines of the Pacific Coast Athletic League and are scheduled for release in September, the release said.

The Fall season official start date is scheduled to start Dec. 14.

Fall Sports — Dec. 14

Boys and Girls Cross Country

Boys and Girls Water Polo

Boys and Girls Volleyball

Field Hockey

Football

Sideline Cheer (Fall and Spring Season)

Spring Sports Official Start Dates by Sport

Boys and Girls Soccer — Feb. 22, 2021

Boys and Girls Tennis — Feb. 22, 2021

Boys and Girls Swimming & Diving — March 8, 2021

All remaining Spring Sports – March 15, 2021

Boys and Girls Wrestling

Boys and Girls Basketball

Baseball

Boys and Girls Golf

Lacrosse

Softball

Boys and Girls Track & Field

In order to try out and participate, all student-athletes will be required to register for the 2020-21 sports season through Privit, the high school’s online athlete registration platform, complete the XLNT Brain concussion protocol, and obtain a new physical exam signed by a medical practitioner dated after June 1. All registration information can be found on the Haybaler Athletics web page on the school website.

For questions regarding student-athlete registration, contact Athletics Clerk Becky Doty at bdoty@sbhsd.k12.ca.us or (831) 637-5831, ext. 340. For all other athletic department questions, email Athletic Director Tod Thatcher at tthatcher@sbhsd.k12.ca.us.