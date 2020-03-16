SBHS gives update on closure related to coronavirus

The SBHS District Nutrition Services program will continue to provide meals at no charge for all San Benito High School students during the school closure. The school will use a drive-through system and students must be present with their student ID to receive a meal.

Information provided by Adam Breen, public information/community relations officer with San Benito High School.

With San Benito High closed March 16-20 in relation to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the school issued an update on the week ahead.

According to a recent release, SBHS staff and administrators will be on campus March 16 preparing for a continuity of service for students during the closure. District employees will continue to work in a variety of capacities in order to continue to support students and families in the district.

The school remains in a state of dismissal through March 20, meaning no instruction will be delivered to students this coming week. A March 13 executive order from California Governor Gavin Newsom mandates that school districts must “continue delivering high-quality educational opportunities to students to the extent feasible through options such as distance learning,” so departments across campus will work this week to solidify next steps.

On Tuesday, March 17, SBHS anticipates that the State of California will respond regarding equitable learning opportunities and further guidance to schools and districts regarding school closures.

On Wednesday, March 18, superintendents from throughout the county will meet to discuss new information and a potential extension of the school closure.

Campus Access

In order to adhere to social distancing recommendations, people who are not district employees will not be allowed on campus during the campus closure, unless they have made prior arrangements. Campus supervisors will be on duty, directing those with appointments to check in at the main office.

Food Service During School Closure

The SBHS District Nutrition Services program will continue to provide meals at no charge for all San Benito High School students during the school closure, the release said. The school will use a drive-through system and students must be present with their student ID to receive a meal. The district will provide a lunch for that day and a breakfast for the following day.

Student meals will be available for drive-through starting March 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Baler Alley.

Students who need to pick up meals in person may do so, but meals may not be consumed on campus. SBHS will encourage families to continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of COVID-19 by not allowing anyone to congregate at the school site once meals have been distributed.

Deep Cleaning of Campus

Throughout this week, campus custodial crews will continue to spray and wipe down classroom and office surfaces and clean and sanitize student restrooms throughout campus, the release said. Common areas such as locker rooms, gyms and weight rooms will be off limits once they have been cleaned and disinfected.

Classrooms, offices, door rails and any high-touch areas have been sprayed, wiped down and cleaned regularly. Starting Tuesday, March 17 and running through Friday, March 20, Chromebooks in all classrooms will be disinfected.

A Community Effort

The release said SBHS will continue to do its best to keep parents informed. Parents are encouraged to check the website www.haybaler.org, follow San Benito High School on Facebook, @BalerNews on Twitter and Instagram or call the following phone hotlines.

If there are questions or concerns, please contact School Nurse Tess Smith at (831) 637-5831, ext. 126 or by email at tsmith@sbhsd.k12.ca.us. You may also direct questions to the following offices: