SBHS in 71st percentile of U.S. high schools

Ranking based on state test results, graduation rates and how well students are prepared for college.

San Benito High School was recently ranked as a “Best High School” in the country by a US News & World Report, landing in the 71st percentile nationwide. According to the publication’s website, its annual review is based on schools’ performance on state-required tests, graduation rates and how well students are prepared for college.

The assessment, based on data from the 2016-17 school year, found that 35% of students had taken at least one Advanced Placement exam, with 22% passing at least one, and high proficiency in mathematics (32%) and reading (64%). San Benito High graduates 92% of its students, which carried it to an overall ranking of 71.36 out of 100.

In the publication’s national rankings, San Benito was ranked #4,938 of 17,245 schools surveyed, and in California, it was ranked 700 of 1,579 schools surveyed. This places the Balers in the 71st percentile of schools nationally, and the 56th percentile in the state. California is a particularly competitive state for high schools, with its cumulative score ranking third nationally behind only Massachusetts and Maryland.

Regionally, SBHS topped Anzar High School in San Juan Bautista, which ranked 954 in California and 7,531 in the nation with an overall ranking of 56.33, Gilroy High School in Santa Clara County (799 in California; 5,823 nationally) and Watsonville High School in Santa Cruz County (1,007 in California; 8,327 nationally). SBHS was lower on the list than Harbor High in Santa Cruz County (422 in California; 2,859 nationally), Christopher High School in Santa Clara County (476 in California; 3,246 nationally) and Seaside High in Monterey County (662 in California; 4,561 nationally).

SBHS Principal Adrian Ramirez and Superintendent Shawn Tennenbaum could not be reached for comment for this report.