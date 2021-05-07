SBHS plans in-person graduation ceremony

The graduating class will be split into two groups. Guests are limited to in-state residents and must RSVP. With two events, more local family guests can get tickets.

COVID-19 has changed everything about the high school experience, including graduation. Brian De Carli, graduation coordinator, told San Benito High School District Trustees April 27 that the single in-person graduation ceremony will become two ceremonies with limitations on the number of visitors who can attend.

Gone are the days when over 700 students would sit in the hot sun waiting their turn to stand in line and walk across the stage to receive their diplomas and then be swarmed by parents, grandparents and siblings. Also gone is the lingering around on the grassy field for the countless family photos.

DeCarli told the trustees that the June 4 graduation will follow California Department of Public Health guidelines for in-person graduation ceremonies. He said the guidelines had been shared with the school administration and San Benito County Public Health and Human Services.

He said graduates will sit six feet apart. Each student will be allowed four “in-state” guests who must RSVP before the event.

The extensive guidelines state that everyone must wear masks while social distancing and everyone will be screened. They also address the recent relaxing of outdoor activities rules in California for those who have been vaccinated.

“We are using software that will allow graduates to identify those individuals who will be in attendance,” he said, adding that those who RSVP will receive tickets for the event.

DeCarli explained to BenitoLink that the software will display/announce graduate names as they cross the stage. Graduates will have a card that will be scanned before they cross the stage. The scanner is connected to a computer running the audio-visual display.

“With the understanding that we have 751 graduates and with the guidelines of six feet between graduates, and with guests attending, we will split the ceremony in half, with approximately 375 graduates in each,” DeCarli said.

He said households will be identified and kept together on the multi-purpose field. The first ceremony will go from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., and the second ceremony will go from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. “The guidelines state there will be a two-hour window between them so those in the first ceremony will have time to leave.”

He said between ceremonies the chairs and stage will be disinfected.

Trustee Juan Robledo asked if the ceremony would also include speeches and songs. If so, he wondered how the ceremonies could be completed in the planned hour and a half each. DeCarli said the graduation committee was still discussing the format. The committee, DeCarli told BenitoLink, is a parent-led group that assists with preparations for the ceremony.

DeCarli said the state guidelines addressed every detail of the ceremony, including a 12-foot distance from the stage to the first row of seats, only one graduate coming on stage at a time, and the microphone being disinfected between speakers.

He explained by dividing the ceremony, the experience would be improved because if it were to be just one event with 751 students, plus guests and the need for a six-foot distance, it would mean spreading people over the entire field.

“This will provide the opportunity for more household guests,” he said. “We also have enough parking for everybody. They don’t have to park at Kmart and walk to the multi-purpose field.”

DeCarli said the easiest way to divide the students into two groups would be alphabetically, but the committee has not determined yet how it will be done. He also said both ceremonies would be livestreamed.

