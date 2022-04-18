SBHS student reaches finals in state Poetry Out Loud competition

San Benito County Poetry Out Loud winner, Angelo Hillstock, scored as one of 11 of the top recitation submissions at the 2022 California Poetry Out Loud State Finals.

Information provided by San Benito County Arts Council

Angelo Hillstock, a junior at San Benito High School, scored among the top finalist recitation submissions in the statewide Poetry Out Loud competition. The results were announced March 21.

Hillstock took first place in the 2022 virtual countywide Poetry Out Loud competition for the second year in a row and represented San Benito County at the virtual state finals held virtually in March. Kayla Salazar, San Benito High School junior, received second place in the county competition this year.

At the county competition, Hillstock recited “My Brother the Artist, at Seven” by Philip Levine, and Pity the Beautiful” Dana Gioia.

Hillstock, an aspiring writer, also received an honorable mention in the Poetry Out Loud, Poetry Ourselves Anthology Submission in 2021 for his original poem, “Tinnitus.” Only county champions are invited to submit to their original poetry for this competition, of which Hillstock competed in again in 2022.

Hillstock says, “Poetry is an art form built on the human experience, and allows us to understand others. It encourages us to share our stories, ideas, feelings and even our regrets. Through art and poetry, we can spread love, knowledge and build connection. I hope to fuel the imaginations of others through my own writing.”

Poetry Out Loud is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts, and encourages high school students to learn about poetry through memorization, performance, and competition. California’s Poetry Out Loud is the largest event of its kind in the U.S., and over four million students have participated since its inception in 2005.

“California Poetry Out Loud 2022 is a tremendous testament to the resiliency and creativity of our youth in the face of the negative impacts of the pandemic. Students’ thoughtful engagement in this program reiterates the power of arts education as core curriculum that is crucial to the health and well-being of every student,” said Amanda Chiado, Director of Arts Education for the San Benito County Arts Council.

Event details for the 2022 California Poetry Out Loud State Finals can be found at the California Arts Council’s Poetry Out Loud webpage. A list of all of the state winners, finalists, their high schools, and counties can also be found there.

For more information on the annual San Benito County Poetry Out Loud competition, contact [email protected].