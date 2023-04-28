SBSC presents TUT-TUT!

Opening this weekend, Veterans Memorial Building transforms into the scenes of Egypt.

Information provided by Shelby Schipsi, co-producer of Tut-Tut.

Starting this weekend, pyramids and camels set the scene in San Benito Stage Company’s children’s Spring musical, Tut-Tut!

Inspired by the life of “King Tut”, TUT-TUT! follows the 10-year-old who became King of Egypt. Young Prince Tut grows bored of the royal life, so he ventures away from the palace and into the streets of the city looking for adventure. Eventually he meets a peasant who looks just like him! Together, they come up with a plan to trade places for a few days. But when the King dies and Prince Tut must ascend the throne, their plan goes terribly wrong.

“It’s a fun filled adventure with heart-felt songs as well as wacky characters from the eastern hemisphere. We follow a young prince Tut as he opens his eyes to a new perspective that may assist him for the near future.” said director Kassandra Zarate.

TUT-TUT! production team gives many thanks to all involved for their contribution to pull off this great show. Meghan Blevins vocal directed the show, with Cassandra Guerrero as choreographer. Costumes were done by Rachel Puffer. Jose Perez lights up the stage from the tech table. This names just a few of the many hands it takes for a successful show.

Over 30 kids from our community will fill the stage, some of whom have learned to move set pieces themselves, to transition the set between scenes.

“It has been fun to see these young actors learn and grow onstage. They are amazing and their stage presence has always managed to put a smile on my face.” said Zarate.

Come see TUT-TUT! April 28, 29 May 5, 6, 12, 13 at 7 p,m. and April 29, May 13 at 2 p.m. at Hollister Veterans Memorial Building.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.sanbenitostage.org or at the door. You can skip the line at the door and pick your favorite seats if you purchase your tickets online.