Schedule for Hollister’s 150th celebration

Hollister’s Sesquicentennial celebration is on Aug. 6. It will be a full day of activities that have been planned by the city of Hollister and the committee to commemorate our town turning 150 years-old. The information has been provided by VFW Post 9242 Commander Maria Spandri, as well as the Hollister’s 150 website.
- 10 a.m. – Parade will begin in downtown Hollister
- 11:30 a.m. – Dedication of the Heritage Time Capsule Ceremony and Blue Star Memorial By-way Plaque by the VFW Post 9242 and City of Hollister’s 150th Committee at the Veterans Memorial Building
- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. – carnival activities on San Benito Street
- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. – City of Hollister Sesquicentennial Gala at the Veterans Memorial Building