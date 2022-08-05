Schedule for Hollister’s 150th celebration

Activities include a parade, carnival, time capsule and a gala.

Hollister’s Sesquicentennial celebration is on Aug. 6. It will be a full day of activities that have been planned by the city of Hollister and the committee to commemorate our town turning 150 years-old. The information has been provided by VFW Post 9242 Commander Maria Spandri, as well as the Hollister’s 150 website.