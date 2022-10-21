Scheduled road closures could interfere with SBC commuters

Road work scheduled for Oct. 25 through 29.

Information provided by Transportation Agency for Monterey County

The Transportation Agency for Monterey County announced scheduled road and lane closures for Monterey County from Oct. 23 through Oct. 29. The following may impact traffic to and from San Benito County. The release also reminded motorists to keep in mind that construction work is weather-dependent.

Oct. 25: Caltrans is scheduled to be working on Highway 101 from the San Benito County line to Tustin Road for sweeping operations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a moving lane closure along southbound Highway 101 in that area.

Oct. 27-28: Caltrans is scheduled to be working on Highway 101 between San Benito County Line and Blackie Road/Reese Circle for sweeping operations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be a moving lane closure along southbound Highway 101 in that area.

Oct. 29: Caltrans is scheduled to be working on Highway 101 between Highway 156 and Boronda Road for sweeping operation work from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a moving lane closure along southbound Highway 101 in that area.