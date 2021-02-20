Scholarships available through Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation

Deadline for completed applications is April 1. The final selections will be made in May.

The Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation is offering scholarships for students pursuing careers in the field of health care.

Since the program began, the foundation has awarded over $198,000 in scholarships to local high school and continuing education students. The 2021 scholarship application is available below, online on the Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation website and has been emailed to local schools to post on their websites.

In addition to the foundation, there are four funding sources for the scholarship program: the Physicians’ Scholarship funded by the HHMH Physicians, the Ismael Hernandez Memorial Scholarship, the Fahy/Fisher Scholarship to be awarded to a student in the RN program and the Dorothy and Charlie Root Scholarship.

