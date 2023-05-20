Scouts BSA host ceremony for three members 

Three boys receive the Eagle Scout Charge of Honor.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Michael Koteles

Three Boy Scouts rose to the Eagle Scout Court of Honor on May 13 in Hollister.

Carter Eggers, Joshua Ong, and Spencer Arrington received the Eagle Scout charge.

Earning the Eagle Scout charge is a lengthy process. All Boy Scouts have stashes with badges representing merit. According to Conrad Smith, the bishop of the Scouts BSA Hollister Second Ward, some badges take three to six months to achieve. Scouts need to obtain a certain number of merit badges before receiving the Eagle Scout charge. In addition, scouts create a service project in which they partake in “advancement” involving hours of community service.

Smith told BenitoLink, “These boys have done a lot. It takes a lot of time, dedication, a lot of focus, and drive.”

Eggers got into Boys Scouts through his church. “Boy Scouts was intertwined with the church and every Wednesday we would have Scouts,” he said.

Smith recognized the three boys as “equally great men.”

Eggers said the experience has been the most valuable achievement, pointing to “the skills learned and the fun that had to happen.”

“We taught them fun stuff,” Smith said, “but we learn and grow when we advance up.”

Eggers said he learned a lot of nature skills during his journey as a Boys Scout. He added that it taught him about “serving others, and putting others’ needs before my own.”

Being around family and friends for Eggers was “amazing,” and he appeared proud to carry on the family’s legacy of becoming a boy scout. “My brother also received this award,” he said, “it’s also like living up to that standard.”

Eggers said attending so many Scouts meetings was a challenge. “We did it every single week.” he said, “making that commitment every single week was very difficult.”

Eggers encourages all youth to get involved with scouting.

Smith said young people can be a part of Scouts BSA by registering and finding a troop. “Jump in,” he said, “most of the youth I know start at the age of eight.”

