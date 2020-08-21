SCU Lightning Complex Fire evacuation warning extends to county line

The fire is located in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, at 5% containment with 137,475 acres burned.

Cal Fire extended an evacuation warning for the SCU Lightning Complex Fire to the northern county line. Map data courtesy of County of Santa Clara, Bureau of Land Management, Esri, HERE, Garmin, USGS, NGA, EPA, USDA, NPS.

Cal Fire issued an evacuation warning for the SCU Lightning Complex Fire that extends to the San Benito County line. The fire is located in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, at 5% containment with 137,475 acres burned.

San Benito County also issued an advisory for the evacuation warning.

As of 4 p.m. on Aug. 20, the evacuation warning includes the following locations in Santa Clara County:

East of Lovers Lane and the Santa Clara County Line

South of Highway 152 to the San Benito County Line

West to Merced County Line

North of the San Benito County Line to Highway 152

View the Cal Fire evacuation map for locations currently under evacuation warning and order. For more information, visit the Cal Fire SCU Twitter account and the Cal Fire Facebook page. For more information on how to prepare for a wildfire, visit Cal Fire’s Ready for Wildfire website.