Searching the Sky: The weather gods win again

David Baumgartner writes about his first attempt for the Messier Marathon and how we can see the meteor shower later this month.

This column was provided by San Benito resident and amateur astronomer David Baumgartner as part of a local series on astronomy.

 

Well, I think the gods have made it official now; they want the skies for themselves. For neither God, father time, or mother nature, who ever is in charge of the weather, want us to be avid astronomers. If they did, they wouldn’t have clouded up the most important planned evenings of the month for us.

I somehow picture the three of them being perched up high above looking down on us and that maybe they just want the wonders the night skies for themselves. Otherwise, they certainly would be giving us better skies more often. Or maybe they just like to play a good joke on us now and then, getting us all flustered.

Well, I don’t know what it is, but it does seem that every time we plan on going out on a special night and do some serious star gazing (see my March article on the Messier Marathon) it clouds up and we miss everything. All we can do is try to be more patient, I guess, and wait till it clears up for the next time. It will happen you know. I believe it just makes us more appreciative when it does clear up. OK gods; you win this time.

While you are waiting for the Messier Marathon check out the V shape in the constellation Taurus the Bull and Pleiades, also known as the Seven Sisters or Milk Dipper. Both are two of the easiest open clusters you can find with the naked eye.

And if you do anything at all this month make sure you take a good look at the constellation Orion before it disappears for the year. Just locate the three bright stars forming Orion’s belt, and just below the belt in Orion’s sword you will find the most spectacular nebula in the heavens, called Orion’s Nebula.

You will need at least a good pair of binoculars to appreciate it. But if you have a telescope of any size you are in for a beautiful sight. I find myself admiring this nebula every time I go out at night during the winter with my scope. And I seem to feel a little sad when it goes down below the horizon for the last time, knowing I won’t get another glimpse of this spectacular nebula until next winter.

The morning of March 22 you have another chance to see a moderate meteor shower, the Lyrids. It certainly won’t be as spectacular as the Leonid showers but should put up some good numbers (10 to 15 meteors per hour). Your best look will be in the predawn hours of the 22.

Look toward the tiny constellation of Lyra, that is where the showers will radiant from. Yes, that means you will have to take out your astronomy books/internet to find Lyra’s location and get up early that morning to see them, around 3 a.m. is the best time.

That shouldn’t hurt you any, be strong.

As far as myself, you won’t catch me getting up that early. I’m more likely to stay up until 3am than get up at that time of the morning. Although, you can still enjoy this event in the early evening just after the skies darken up some. You just won’t see as many meteors as you would freezing in the early morning hours.

Sounds inviting, doesn’t it?

So, take the precious time and show your family, a friend, or just yourself what is available in the skies this month. You won’t be disappointed, nor will anyone else you show.

Clear Skies…

Searching the skies April 2022

April 4: Mars passes 0.3° south of Saturn

April 6: Moon passes 0.2° south of Dwarf planet Ceres

April 7: Moon is a apogee (251,306 miles from Earth)

April 9: First Quarter Moon.

April 12: Jupiter passes 0.1° north of Neptune

 

I am a local fella. Local schools from Fremont, Sacred Heart, Santa Anita, Hollister High, to San Benito Jr. College (Now Gavilan). Then joined the US Air Force where I specialized in Airborne Radar. Married my high school sweetheart JoAnne., shortly after three children arrived; Cindi, Michael, and Lisa. Somehow we ended up with nine Grandchildren.  Went on to San Luis Obispo, Questa, Colleges, and on to Univ. of New Mexico. Came back to Hollister. Opened up Three Pet Stores; Dave's Aquarium Pets & Supplies in SLO, Watsonville, and Hollister. The family spent two and a half years running a ranch up in Oregon. Made our way back to Hollister.  Got my Real Estate License in 1982, opened my own office in 93'. In the mean time raised Swans and revitalized my old hobby of Astronomy.  In 2001 I was named Chamber of Commence Man of the Year. I think I was the only one nominated. I don't care, I'm taking it. In December of 2018 I retired. Not sure if I was forced out or not. None the less, I am retired and I think it was time. Now the last thing I have to do is buy a coffin. I hear COSCO sells them now. But the only drawback is; you have to buy them in lots of six.  I guess I could buy them for the whole family. Not that funny, but thrifty.