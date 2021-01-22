Second round of CA Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program opens in February

Amount of grant funding ranges from $5,000 to $25,000.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

The second round of the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant program opens Feb. 2, and is the final application window for the program. Grant awards for businesses in the second application window will be made in two decision rounds for funding. The application window closes Feb. 8.

The applicant’s small business must meet the eligibility requirements as outlined in the grant. Once the application window closes, an appointed committee will score each application. Distribution is based on program priority factors, including the COVID health and safety restrictions, following the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, local county status, and the regional stay-at-home order. More information can be found through the following link: https://covid19.ca.gov/safereconomy/.

To apply and get additional information, visit: https://careliefgrant.com/

The state will conduct two rounds of applications. The amount of grant funding ranges from $5,000 to $25,000.

Businesses are eligible based on their annual revenue as documented in their most recent tax return:

Eligible Businesses Annual Revenue Grant Amount Available Per Business $1,000 to $100,000 $5,000 Greater than $100,000 up to $1,000,000 $15,000 Greater than $1,000,000 up to $2,500,000 $25,000

Round 2

Application Opens: Feb. 2

Application Closes: Feb. 8

Start of Approval Notifications: Feb. 11-19

FAQ for the California Grant Relief Program