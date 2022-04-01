Secretary of State releases certified list of election candidates

Congressional and Assembly representatives of San Benito County up for election.

On March 31, The Secretary of State released the certified list of candidates for the Jan. 7 primary election. There are 26 residents running for Governor and seven for Secretary of State, including two Hollister residents—Robert Bernosky and James Paine.

Other races involving San Benito County include:

Congress, District 18:

Luis Acevedo-Arreguin, Democrat, Castroville;

Zoe Lofgren, Democrat, San Jose

Peter Hernandez, Republican, Hollister.

Assembly, District 29:

Robert Rivas, Democrat, Salinas

Stephanie Castro, Republican, Hollister

The complete list of certified candidates is here.