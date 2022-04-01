Secretary of State releases certified list of election candidates

On March 31, The Secretary of State released the certified list of candidates for the Jan. 7 primary election. There are 26 residents running for Governor and seven for Secretary of State, including two Hollister residents—Robert Bernosky and James Paine.
Other races involving San Benito County include:
Congress, District 18:
- Luis Acevedo-Arreguin, Democrat, Castroville;
- Zoe Lofgren, Democrat, San Jose
- Peter Hernandez, Republican, Hollister.
Assembly, District 29:
- Robert Rivas, Democrat, Salinas
- Stephanie Castro, Republican, Hollister
The complete list of certified candidates is here.