Security guards assaulted at La Rumba Bar

Hollister police say wounds were non-life-threatening.

Hollister Police Department reported that two security guards working at La Rumba Bar at 840 East Street were injured in an assault around 11 p.m. on May 28.

Sgt. Bo Leland said the guards were assaulted by a group of males. One suspect struck one of the guards with a belt buckle, causing a laceration to his head. The other guard suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds to his back.

“We have not made any arrests,” Leland said.

He added it is an active investigation.

Leland has not immediately responded to BenitoLink’s request for information regarding whether the security guards required hospitalization.

We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.