Police / Fire

Security guards assaulted at La Rumba Bar

Hollister police say wounds were non-life-threatening.
La Rumba Night Club and Bar. Photo by Noe Magaña.
La Rumba Night Club and Bar. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Hollister Police Department reported that two security guards working at La Rumba Bar at 840 East Street were injured in an assault around 11 p.m. on May 28.

Sgt. Bo Leland said the guards were assaulted by a group of males. One suspect struck one of the guards with a belt buckle, causing a laceration to his head. The other guard suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds to his back.

We have not made any arrests,” Leland said.

He added it is an active investigation.

Leland has not immediately responded to BenitoLink’s request for information regarding whether the security guards required hospitalization.

 

 

 We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.

Robert Eliason

I got my start as a photographer when my dad stuck a camera in my hand on the evening of my First Grade Open House. He taught me to observe, empathize, then finally compose the shot.  The editors at BenitoLink first approached me as a photographer. They were the ones to encourage me to write stories about things that interest me, turning me into a reporter as well.  BenitoLink is a great creative family that cares deeply about the San Benito community and I have been pleased to be a part of it.  