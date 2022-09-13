Segment of Enterprise Road to be closed for drainpipe installation

The closure will be in effect from Sept. 14 thru Sept. 28.

San Benito County announced Granite Construction will have all traffic lanes closed for a segment of Enterprise Road near the Oak Creek Subdivision.

The news release said the closure is required to install a large, deep, storm drainpipe. The closure will be in effect from Sept. 14 thru Sept. 28. Local traffic will be detoured toward Highway 25 or Southside Road for the duration of the closure.

The county did not immediately respond if the installation of the storm drainpipe is related to the 149-single-family lots project known as Vista Del Calabria that is under construction on Enterprise Road.