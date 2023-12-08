Information provided by Senior Legal Services and Milla Legal Document Services. Lea este articulo en español aquí.

In a collaborative effort, Senior Legal Services and Milla Legal Document Services are hosting Senior Day, providing complimentary healthcare directives, power of attorney, and statutory wills for seniors.

The event will take place at the Watsonville Senior Center located at 114 East 5th St on 12/12/23 from 12:30 to 4:30 pm and the San Benito Senior Center located at 300 West St. Hollister on 12/13/23 from 12:30 to 4:30 pm. Reservations are recommended by calling 831-426-8824, but walk-ins are welcome. Don’t miss this opportunity to secure your legal essentials!