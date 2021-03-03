Seniors Council offers free tax preparation for older residents

Project SCOUT provides free tax assistance to seniors, individuals with a disability, low-income families and individuals in Santa Cruz and San Benito County.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

The Seniors Council of Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties is offering free tax preparation to area seniors through Project SCOUT (Senior Citizen OUTreach).

Project SCOUT began its operations in 1968 as an independent nonprofit organization. According to a recent release, they have a corps of volunteers who assist the community with their tax-related needs during tax season, and are also available to help on a limited basis through the full year.

Seniors are asked to request assistance by emailing: projectscoutoffice@ gmail.com

In the “subject line” include: Full name, city lived in, and if 60 years and older. In the “body,” write a brief description of what needs to be done with taxes and income level. If qualified for free service, one of the IRS Certificated Volunteers will reach out for contact.

If email is not an option, call: (831) 724-2606.

In the message, please leave full name, age, and city or area you are calling from, and also say what income you had in 2020.

For an appointment, individuals will need to download, print and fill out the following forms:

Complete forms thoroughly and have ready for virtual or drop-off help.